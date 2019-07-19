Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

A Good Snapshot of Literary Dallas in the Morning News

It includes a nice shoutout to our microfiction series.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner July 19, 2019 1:01 pm
From last week’s LitNight at Chocolate Secrets. (photo by Stefania Morandi)

If it feels like more things are happening in Dallas’ literary scene lately, you are right. And this piece in the Morning News (I’m told it’ll be on the front page of the arts section on Sunday) by former D intern Dan Singer pulls it together, who is doing what and where and why. Am I posting it because our microfiction series is prominently mentioned? Well, not only because of that. I will also add that it was very nice to come out of a root canal and see this story being shared in my various feeds.

