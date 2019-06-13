Your Daily Dallas Electrical Outage Update—We’re Almost Out of This, Folks!

The vast majority of Dallasites now have power. We’re down to 1,077 homes and businesses left without countywide, which is a crumb compared to Sunday’s 350,000. There are no ZIP codes with over 250 Oncor customers without power, and just three with more than 100.

Those include 75220 just north of Love Field and spreading west to Irving, where 249 people remain powerless. In 75243, a stretch that begins at Central and Royal and spreads east just past Forest Lane, there are 194 customers who can’t turn on the lights. The other triple digit ZIP code is 75214 in Lakewood, where 139 people still don’t have a fridge that will turn on. The bad news for those folks is that there is no estimated restoration time.

As we reported yesterday, the remaining outages are really tricky fixes. There may be severe damage to the power line and the utility pole, and the workers are having to reconstruct the entire thing. Sometimes a transformer can be damaged. All of these are time consuming for the army of utility workers who were dispatched across the city in recent days, some of whom came from as far as Illinois.

Yesterday morning, the last update to these, we were down to 25,000. So Oncor’s utility workers did a lot of work yesterday and into the night. Those 16 hour shifts are paying off. Fun fact: there were two local ZIP codes where more than 30,000 people lost power. That includes 75052, which is basically southern Grand Prairie, and 75287, just north of Addison below the George Bush Turnpike. Poor 75243 had 29,905 people without power, showing the progress made there.