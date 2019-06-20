Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Politics

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred Shouts Out Mike Rawlings

The former mayor got a minute in Congress.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner June 20, 2019 10:44 am

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred yesterday gave a minute of his time to honor outgoing Mayor Mike Rawlings in front of Congress. Citing his “eight years of exceptional service to our city,” Allred sang the hits: the “grace and leadership” after the July 7 shooting, the new parkland and trails paid for through private dollars and bond funding, the attempt to “close the gaps of opportunity in our city,” and his constant travels abroad to market Dallas to outside investors. He ends with a quote from Maya Angelou, “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.” The whole thing is below. And if this makes you want to revisit Wick Allison’s exit interview with the mayor, here you are.

 

