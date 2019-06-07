Tim MacMahon Wins Top Honors From Pro Basketball Writers Association

Tim MacMahon, if I remember correctly, started on the Mavs beat for ESPN before moving to cover the NBA more broadly. He’s a really sharp writer and probably the best around at asking Rick Carlisle questions that he does not want to answer. Yesterday, the Pro Basketball Writers Association honored him for the former, specifically for this really great piece about J.J. Barea and Puerto Rico. It’s Friday, so take a few minutes to read the whole thing if you haven’t yet.