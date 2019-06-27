Death of the Trinity Tollway Becomes a Model for Cities Considering Highway Projects

For the past five years, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group has published an analysis of what it deems to be the worst highway expansion projects in the country. It uses Scott Griggs’ favorite word in the title: Highway Boondoggles. (Houston’s citywide attempt to widen nearly all of its freeways is the lead image.)

For the first three years, one of PIRG’s major focuses was spiking the Trinity toll road. The City Council finally killed the $1.5 billion project in 2017. Now, instead of advocating for its death, the 2019 report uses it as a case study for other cities to learn from. (Plus, it gives us a shout out.)

Today, with highway plans out of the picture, Dallas is beginning to look toward a future in which it can develop the river area not as a piece of road infrastructure but as a special open space that the whole city can enjoy. The Trinity Park Conservancy is planning a new series of parks along the river. Planners are also looking to ensure that the river can continue to serve its natural role as protection against future floods. As D Magazine wrote, the idea behind the new plans is for “fulfilling that very old Trinity River Project ambition of reconnecting Dallas to its river and repositioning it as a civic centerpiece, and not a barrier.”

The debate over the freeway seems like it was a million years ago, and it’s interesting backing up a bit to see the opportunity we gained by eliminating it. And while the debate has now shifted to whatever that park is going to be, we wouldn’t be able to have those discussions if the road was still in the cards. Other cities, take heed.