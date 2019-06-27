Spend a Few Minutes Getting to Know Plano’s Demi Adejuyigbe

Demi Adejuyigbe is based in L.A. now, but he grew up in Plano and went to UT and is maybe a genius, all of which makes for a reason to point you to this profile of him by writer Brian Raftery for The Ringer. I was very aware of many of his Twitter bangers — the delightful and amazing “September 21” franchise and the Will Smith Aladdin end credits rap, among them — and some of his other work, but did not know his backstory. Even if you don’t read all of the story, at least click on every link in there because they will make your day, at minimum, 25 percent better.