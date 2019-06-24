Somebody Parked a Truck in the Wrong Downtown Spot This Morning

Coworkers stuck on the Zang Bridge this morning are texting to find out what’s going on in downtown. The streets are open now, but they were closed for a time because someone had parked a “suspicious vehicle” near the Earle Cabell Federal Building. When only a week has passed since a gunman shot up the building, folks are going to be cautious. Let’s all take a deep breath (while we keep our heads on a swivel).

Update: The Dallas Police Department says this is now taken care of. They didn’t find any suspicious device, and the streets are reopening.