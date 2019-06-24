Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
The front door of the Earle Cabell Federal Courthouse in Downtown Dallas. (Courtesy: Google Maps)

News

Somebody Parked a Truck in the Wrong Downtown Spot This Morning

Listen, just don't go near the Earle Cabell Building for a bit, OK?

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner June 24, 2019 9:29 am

Coworkers stuck on the Zang Bridge this morning are texting to find out what’s going on in downtown. The streets are open now, but they were closed for a time because someone had parked a “suspicious vehicle” near the Earle Cabell Federal Building. When only a week has passed since a gunman shot up the building, folks are going to be cautious. Let’s all take a deep breath (while we keep our heads on a swivel).

Update: The Dallas Police Department says this is now taken care of. They didn’t find any suspicious device, and the streets are reopening.

