New EarBurner: Eric Celeste Tells You Who Will Be the Next Mayor of Dallas

There is a runoff election on Saturday.

We’ve written plenty on this in the last few months, and with Election Day now, oh, 40something hours away, it’s time to dive into some highly scientific predictions. To do so, we wrangled our own local political Nostradamus Eric Celeste (our former city columnist) to the Old Monk to share how he pretty much nailed the outcome of the nine mayoral candidates who went for it during the general election.

We talk about David Blewett’s challenge to Philip Kingston, and whether the former’s impressive general election results (47 percent! So close!) will stick. Will Tiffinni Young return to the horseshoe to represent Fair Park and South Dallas? How will the race between Erin Moore and Paula Blackmon shake out over in District 9, which is down a council member after Mark Clayton decided not to have another go? Will Carolyn King-Arnold continue her reign over District 4, a seat she won after it was vacated by the felon Dwaine Caraway? We talk about early voting turnout a bit, which you can read about in more detail right here. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the return of Zac Crain, who found a microphone in his hand for the first time in three months. He brought his son to bear witness. It was fun to be in that spot while it lasted, even if we were never able to get state Rep. and mayoral hopeful Eric Johnson across from us. At least Mayor Mike Rawlings showed up.

Please go vote. The city’s future depends on you. You don’t want to let your city down, do you?