Nancy Newberry Needs Your Help

You likely know Nancy Newberry from her work photographing mums and cheerleaders and other Texas icons. She splits her time between here and Marfa. I’ve known her for a couple of decades now. What I didn’t know, until this morning, was that she has been recovering from a car wreck that happened in December, in which she “broke my right femur in two locations; my right patella in six pieces; my left tibial plateau; and my left clavicle. After several surgeries and two weeks in the hospital, I now have an impressive amount of metal in my body. My car was totaled but thankfully my dog, Diamond survived the accident. She was taken to the veterinarian by a trusted friend with multiple broken ribs, and now is doing well.”

That comes from a post she made on Facebook and Instagram, which mentions that she is finally able to walk again, but slowly and with a cane, after spending a few months in a wheelchair. You should read the whole thing, but for now I’ll skip to the end.

“As I continue to regain strength, range of motion and mobility, I am attempting an experiment, a Micro Print Sale. This is a limited series of small affordable works made available on a continuous basis outside of the bounds and confines of a specific project. I will make a few works available for $125.00 USD for five weeks. After that time, new images will be available for five weeks, and so on. Some of the prints will be related to my long-term projects and others may not. As I said, this is an experiment.

I have many months of physical therapy ahead. The money raised from these Special Edition prints will go toward my living expenses as I continue to heal.”

You can see — and buy! — the first group here.