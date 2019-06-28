Mayor Eric Johnson Is Not Humbled

Here’s what we know from the press release:

The City of Dallas was the recipient of the 2019 Mayor’s Climate Protection Award presented at the United States Conference of Mayors’ 87th Annual Meeting (USCM) held in Honolulu, Hawaii. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson accepted this inspiring award on behalf of the city … .

And what did our new mayor have to say?

“Dallas has made tremendous strides over the past year in initiating climate planning and adopting a green energy policy that is both cost-conscious and innovative. It is humbling to be recognized along with other cities like Los Angeles and New York, cities with large and diverse populations and geographical assets.”

[shakes head, looks at the ground, shakes head again, gathers breath, slowly raises head] You are NOT humbled!! If they had put together a list of the cities that have screwed up the environment the MOST, and if Dallas had led THAT list, then you’d be humbled. As it is, we won! Which means that Mayor Eric Johnson is honored.

I fear for our city’s future if this is the way our mayor is going to abuse the language. (For more on this series of Dallasites who don’t understand the word “humble,” go here.)