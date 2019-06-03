Let’s Remember Why Pride Still Matters in Dallas

It was the hot topic of conversation at gay brunches across the city this weekend: for the first time in three decades, Dallas’ annual LGBTQ+ celebration of love would not be held in the gayborhood. Construction, costs, traffic, and the growing size of the festivities and its popularity were the purported reasons for the move from Oak Lawn to a larger venue this year.

At the same time that thousands of colorful revelers were catching beads at the 36th annual Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade outside the Cotton Bowl in South Dallas, a separate rally took to the streets at City Hall in protest. The march in downtown Dallas was organized by Transgender Pride of Dallas.

Whether voicing dissent in downtown Dallas, celebrating love at the official festivities in Fair Park, or day drinking at JRs, the Round-Up, or Woody’s on Cedar Springs—it’s important to remember why Pride still matters: Muhlaysia Booker, a transgender woman of color was found fatally shot in our city three weeks ago, not long after she was assaulted in broad daylight by a group of men in Oak Cliff.

Gender identity is still not included in Texas’ hate crime law; there is no statewide law banning anti-LGBT discrimination. And the Texas House and Senate have passed versions of religious freedom bills this session that critics say, if signed, could give way to further discrimination.

But, yes, let’s keep talking about the location of a parade.