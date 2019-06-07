Leading Off (6/7/19)

Jim’s Car Wash Is Shut Down For Now. A judge granted a temporary restraining order on Thursday, which bars it from operating in the wake of a gun battle that resulted in the death of a 55-year-old woman. The city has gone after Jim’s for years, depicting it as a crime magnet. The judge told the owner, Dale Davenport, to hire additional security. He has long said that he can’t afford it and that he needs more help from police department. Jim Schutze has a harrowing recount of the shooting, as told by the husband of the woman who was killed and a 29-year-old witness.

Dallas Police Investigating Bigoted Posts. We wrote about the Plain View Project earlier this week, which catalogues posts to social media from police officers that are bigoted and racist. The department didn’t respond to our questions. The AP reported yesterday that the department is working with the head of the group to research the posts.

Chief Hall Meets with South Dallas Residents After Crime Spike. About 200 showed up to the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center to hear from the city’s top cop. There were more than 40 murders in May alone—a number not seen since the 1990s—and residents are calling for action. There isn’t a ton of information in this NBC 5 spot, but it gets the emotion across. Hall pleaded for help from the community, asking them “to help and be a part of what we’re doing.” “We recognize that our enforcement efforts alone cannot do it.” Councilman Casey Thomas, who represents the western portions of Oak Cliff, called for an ‘Adopt-Your-Block’ initiative to get businesses and churches involved in keeping an eye on what’s happening on their streets. He said he’d provide additional details at a later date.

It Will Feel Like 105 This Weekend. The temperature will ascend into the high 90s, but you’ll feel like it’s 105 outside. Find a pool and live in it.