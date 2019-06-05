Leading Off (6/5/19)

Chief Hall Pulls Back From a Monday Comment. She said at a press conference that some people have been “forced to” commit violent crimes, prompting tweeted responses from the Dallas Police Association and Dallas National Latino Law Enforcement Organization. Hall has since put out a prepared statement attempting to walk back those remarks. She says crime in Dallas is rising for many reasons, including a lack of opportunity. “In no way, am I using that as an excuse to commit a crime,” she says. “However, we have to work together as a community to remain vigilant and proactive.”

Convicted Getaway Driver Testifies Against Brenda Delgado. The driver is Crystal Cortes. She says Delgado is the “envious” ex-girlfriend and mastermind of a plot to kill Kendra Hatcher, a Dallas dentist. Delgado’s attorney says Cortes is not to be trusted. Day three of the trial rolls along today.

Fort Worth ISD Cans Teacher Tweeting Trump to Come Deport “the Illegals.” NBC5 turned up a paper trail of previous complaints against Georgia Clark, as well. She’d allegedly referred to a group of students as “Little Mexico” and was under investigation for telling a recent student who’d asked to go to the bathroom to, “Show me your papers saying you are illegal.” The board voted 8-0 in favor of termination last night. Good riddance.

Innocent Bystander Killed by Gunfire in Pleasant Grove. One car was parked at a gas station when another drove by at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Individuals inside the two cars started shooting. One of them hit the victim, who was 14.