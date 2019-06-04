Leading Off (6/4/19)

Are We in a Public Safety ‘Crisis’ or Aren’t We? This is a good piece by Corbett Smith in the DMN about the uptick in crime and how the two mayoral candidates are talking about it on the campaign trail. Scott Griggs says it’s a crisis. Eric Johnson says the next mayor has to be cooler than that.

First Day of Murder-for-Hire Trial. Reading about testimony given by people who know Brenda Delgado, I can’t help but think that if I saw a character like her in a TV show, I’d think, No one does that kind of crazy ess. This show is dumb.

DPD Asks for Help From FBI in Slayings of Transgender Women. Muhlaysia Booker was found dead in East Dallas on May 18. Saturday, a mile away, Chynal Lindsey’s body was found in White Rock Lake. That makes four open homicide cases in Dallas in which the victim was a black transgender woman. So yesterday Chief U. Reneé Hall said she’s calling in the feds.

Man Shot and Killed in Downtown. Just after midnight, two men in a car got into an argument with another man, who witnesses said fired five times into the car, killing one man. This happened on Federal Street, near North Akard Street, a couple blocks from the YMCA. The body count continues to rise.