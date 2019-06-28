Leading Off (6/28/19)

Dallas Cop Arrested For Tampering With Government Records. I guess the arrest affidavit hasn’t been made public, but the specifics on this case are all missing. Nearly 11-year veteran Matthew Rushing was charged with 10 counts of tampering with government records, which is a state jail felony. But wait! CBS 11 says Rushing was writing fake tickets. It doesn’t give you much detail there, either. This is a curious one. The TV station said the department’s Public Integrity Unit began investigating after an “external complaint” came in this month.

Another Shooting in Dallas. When I was a web producer at WFAA five or six years ago, writing crime stories became something of a game of morbid Mad Libs. They came in fast. That seems to be what we’re dealing with now. Last night, another person was shot at an apartment complex off Lemmon Avenue and Mahanna. Police haven’t said much, but the victim is in the hospital.

DART Gets Its $60 Million to Expand Its Platforms. In 2015, DART submitted a rquest to the federal government for $1 billion in funding projects that included D2, the subway line; a downtown streetcar; and platform extensions. The latter was finally granted this week. The $60 million will cover about half of the total price, which will extend the platforms and allow the agency to run longer trains that won’t be so crowded during rush hour. The agency believes it will be able to run three car trains instead of two come 2021. No word yet on D2. The Trump Administration more or less froze all of the transportation grants that had been approved under his predecessor. The platform grant was one of five that had already been approved that Trump at last OK’d to release in November of last year.

Low Chance of Storms This Weekend. Finally. We didn’t need four weekends in a row of terrible storms.