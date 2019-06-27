Leading Off (6/27/19)

Wesley Mathews Gets Life in Prison. Jurors came to this decision after three hours and were unanimous. He had pleaded guilty to injury to a child by omission in the death of Sherin Mathews, his 3-year-old daughter.

Rainbow Crosswalks Coming to Oak Lawn. The City Council approved 10 LGBTQ-themed rainbow crosswalks on Cedar Springs. “We will be showing not just the residents of Dallas but the entire world that the city of Dallas is a welcoming community,” said council member Omar Narvaez. Construction will begin in September.

Stabbing at DART Station Leads to Murder Charge. LaDavis Hamilton, who fatally stabbed another man at the West End Station, is in Dallas County jail and faces a murder charge. The victim died in this hospital.

Men Accused of Trafficking Girl for Sex Indicted. Jonathan Markey “Gotti” Chopane and Catrell Tywarren “Trell” Johnson, a registered sex offender, face a charge of sex trafficking of children.