Leading Off (6/26/19)

Wesley Mathews Testifies Over Death of His Daughter. Rather than face capital murder, Mathews has pled guilty to injury to a child by omission. He claims 3-year-old Sherin Mathews choked on milk before he wrapped her body in a trash bag and dumped it in a nearby culvert. His sentencing hearing resumes today. Prosecutors want life.

Police Searching for Uptown Sexual Assault Suspect. The assault happened after 2 a.m. Friday morning in the 2500 block of McKinney Ave.

Tom Dundon Wants His Money Back. $70 million, to be exact. That’s what he says, in a new court filing, that he gave to the Alliance of American Football, the alt-NFL that had a quick rise and quicker fall. Dundon, a Dallasite and billionaire who owns the Carolina Hurricanes, offered a full $250 million to the league. He says he was not made privy to the challenges it faced.