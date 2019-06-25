Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (6/25/19)

It will be partly cloudy today, with a high of about 90. Or partly sunny. Depends on how you look at it.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner June 25, 2019 6:53 am

Luka Dončić Named NBA Rookie of the Year. Luka Dončić — aka the Dude With the Diacritics, aka Zac Crain’s Slovenian Son — was named last night the rookie of the year. He received 98 of the 100 first-place ballots among media balloting. The Hawks’ Trae Young, whom the Mavs traded for Doncic, got the other two first-place votes. At least it was close.

Del Frisco’s Sold for $650 Million. A Connecticut private equity firm called L Catterton bought the Irving-based steakhouse chain. Presumably a baked potato comes with the purchase.

Irving Mom Says Demons Told Her to Sacrifice Her Son. Tisha Sanchez allegedly suffocated 8-year-old Joevani De La Pena. Irving cops and CPS had dealt with Sanchez in the past.

DART’s Cotton Belt Will Be Called the Silver Line. The name was chosen, apparently, because “dumb” isn’t yet considered a color.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments