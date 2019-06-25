Leading Off (6/25/19)

Luka Dončić Named NBA Rookie of the Year. Luka Dončić — aka the Dude With the Diacritics, aka Zac Crain’s Slovenian Son — was named last night the rookie of the year. He received 98 of the 100 first-place ballots among media balloting. The Hawks’ Trae Young, whom the Mavs traded for Doncic, got the other two first-place votes. At least it was close.

Del Frisco’s Sold for $650 Million. A Connecticut private equity firm called L Catterton bought the Irving-based steakhouse chain. Presumably a baked potato comes with the purchase.

Irving Mom Says Demons Told Her to Sacrifice Her Son. Tisha Sanchez allegedly suffocated 8-year-old Joevani De La Pena. Irving cops and CPS had dealt with Sanchez in the past.

DART’s Cotton Belt Will Be Called the Silver Line. The name was chosen, apparently, because “dumb” isn’t yet considered a color.