Leading Off (6/21/19)

Suspect Arrested in Transgender Woman’s Death. Chynal Lindsey’s body was found in White Rock Lake on June 1. There was evidence of “obvious signs of homicidal violence.” This week, 22-year-old Ruben Alvarado was brought in for questioning. He refused to answer questions about Lindsey’s murder and was booked into Lew Sterrett. Beyond that, police haven’t released much information. Lindsey was the second transgender woman killed in the last two months, and the fifth in a little over a year. The alleged killer of Muhlaysia Booker, the 22-year-old who was found shot to death in Old East Dallas, is Kendrell Lavar Lyles. Police said he had her cell phone around the time she was killed. Lyles was a person of interest in Lindsey’s death, but police now believe he was not responsible.

And There Were Even More Murders. Rebecca Lopez, WFAA’s ace crime reporter, says there were two people found murdered in a Far East Dallas apartment this morning. Two days ago, a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Pleasant Grove after he honked at another driver. That driver opened fire. It was the first murder in 12 days. That streak would not continue. We are now above 100 murders on the year.

The Weather Will Still Suck Today. The nice weather we had after those storms two weeks ago is long gone. Temperatures will be in the high 90s today, but they’ll feel like, oh 105 or so. That will continue through the weekend, until possible storms bring the temperatures down on Sunday.

FBI Got a Tip About Federal Courthouse Shooter in 2016. The tipster said that Brian Clyde was suicidal and obsessed with guns. But because the call didn’t include information about a specific threat, the FBI never investigated or forwarded it along.