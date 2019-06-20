Leading Off (6/20/19)

Courthouse Shooter’s Family Thinks He Wanted to Be Killed. Brian Clyde’s family spoke publicly yesterday. “I ultimately think he didn’t want to hurt anybody,” said his dad, Paul Clyde.

Dallas Lost More Than 600 Trees in Storm. The crazy storm about two weeks ago claimed more than 600 trees in public parks. Director of the Park and Recreation Department Willis Winters said it’ll cost $1.25 million to replace the trees and it’ll take a few years.

Former Teacher at Coppell ISD Indicted on Three Charges. Julie Jenkin Brewer, former middle school teacher, was indicted for improper relations between educator and student, online solicitation of a minor, and sexual performance by a child.

Jim’s Car Wash Must Close. The place that South Dallas residents have called a crime magnet has to close in 30 days, per the Board of Adjustment. Dale Davenport, the car wash owner, will still own the property.