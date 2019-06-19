Leading Off (6/19/19)

Dallas PD Institutes Online Police Reports. You’ll be able to fill out your own report online for low-level activity like theft or fraud. It’s an effort to keep the limited officer staff focused on things of greater importance, like the city’s current spike in violent crime. So far, 88 reports have already come in.

Changes to State Law Expected to Lower the City’s Budget by $9 Million. Two laws passed this spring did the damage, the red-light camera ban and a law that cuts back on city fees for telecom and cable TV providers. City Manager TC Broadnax tells the City Council the city “can’t do everything we’re doing today.” Meanwhile, that Council is trying to find more money for public safety, because of the current spike in violent crime.

Accused Fort Worth Kidnapper to Plead Guilty. Michael Webb is expected to enter that plea today. He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and up to life for allegedly taking an 8-year-old girl from her mother while the two walked through the Ryan Place neighborhood in daylight.