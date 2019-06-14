Leading Off (6/14/19)

No Motive Yet in Muhlaysia Booker’s Slaying. But police say her alleged killer had her cell phone. The suspect is Kendrell Lavar Lyles, a 33-year-old man who a witness said was known to frequent the 2800 block of Lagow Street in South Dallas “to meet with transgender prostitutes.” Booker’s phone was still on after her death, and police were able to find it in West Dallas, the same general area where Lyles’ champagne-colored Lincoln LS was parked in front of an apartment complex. He had been arrested earlier in suspicion with the killing of 35-year-old Leticia Grant in Far North Dallas. He is also accused of killing Kenneth Cichocki, whom Lyles had allegedly been speaking with about a Xanax buy before he was found shot in the neck. Lyles is also a person of interest in the killing of Chynal Lindsey, a 26-year-old transgender woman whose body was found in White Rock Lake.

There Is Maybe a Plan to Re-Do the Khalita Humphreys Theatre. The City Council yesterday agreed to lease the decaying Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece to the Dallas Theater Center for the next five years. The DTC will come up with a 13-member “steering committee”—apparently not a task force?—to review a master plan for the theatre that architect Ann Abernathy came up with in 2010. That group will also hire an outside consultant to review the plan. There are requirements to plan for “equitable access” for smaller and more diverse theater groups, as well. The restoration is expected to cost somewhere above $10 million. An underrated aspect of this story is the minor Twitter beef between The News‘ architecture critic Mark Lamster and the columnist Robert Wilonsky. Lamster believes this is “more kicking the can down the road,” as the DTC is the organization that allowed the building fall into such disrepair.

Fort Worth Hiker Reflects on Being Saved from the Arkansas Wilderness. Joshua McClatchy was rescued six days after taking off on a hike in Arkansas and getting lost. He spoke to WFAA about his experience. (I am sorry in advance for the bombardment of pop-ups that that link will deliver. It may not crash your browser, but it will give you a headache. It is a nice story, though.)

Congratulations to All You Displaced Toronto Folks. Like my friend Jason Hackett, who seemed more stunned than anything last night that the Raptors won the NBA championship. What a game.