Leading Off (6/13/19)

Elan City Lights Residents Will Be Able to Retrieve Belongings. Most people who lived in the apartment complex where the crane collapsed Sunday will eventually be able to recover their personal things. Trapped vehicles in the garage will also be removed. The company that owns the complex will offer money to residents based on the damage in their apartments.

Bulk Trash Pickup Will Be Limited. The City Council approved limits for the bulky trash collection program and a fine of up to $500 if a person doesn’t adhere to them. The changes will go into effect July 2020 and limit people to setting out 10 cubic yards of bulk trash and brush per month. There are also new stipulations on where people can set out this trash.

Man Suspected of Murdering Muhlaysia Booker Was Charged in Two Other Slayings. Kendrell Lavar Lyles, the suspect in the 22-year-old transgender woman’s East Dallas slaying, was already in jail for two other killings. He’s currently in the Collin County jail without bail.

Addison Lawyer Buys Robert E. Lee Statue. Ronald Holmes of Holmes Firm PC paid $1.4 million for the statue, which the City Council approved yesterday.