Leading Off (6/12/19)

Lawsuit Filed in Crane Collapse Aftermath. UFC fighter Macy Chiasson is looking for more than $1 million in damages from the crane company—Bigge Crane and Rigging—and the two apartment complexes involved. She lived on the first floor at Elan City Lights. The crane was at The Gabriella next door. The 27-year-old says she escaped with only her dog and the clothes she was wearing. The legal fallout is only beginning.

Scott Griggs Won District 14. His battering mate and the incumbent Council member there, Philip Kingston, did not. The Dallas Morning News heads to the downtown, Uptown, and East Dallas district to try to figure out how exactly that could be.

Activists Take to Fort Worth City Council. They want body cam footage associated with the death of 20-year-old JaQuavion Slaton, which was just one of four Fort Worth PD police shootings during a recent eight-day period.

DISD Apologizes for Cutting Valedictorian’s Microphone. Rooha Haghar’s speech at Conrad High School was cut short as she was naming black shooting victims. Video of Haghar’s principal signaling to cut the speech short, then apologizing to the crowd over what he called technical difficulties, had gained some viral steam. The district says it reviews students’ remarks beforehand and that the principal made the call because Haghard veered off-script.

Power Is Slowly Returning to Dallas. We had the total number still experiencing outages at 84,504 yesterday afternoon. By 9:15 last night, it was down to 55,000.