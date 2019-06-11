Leading Off (6/11/19)

Oncor Working to Get Power Back on. As of 6:48 this morning, Oncor says it has 111,729 customers without power. If you’re one of them, hang in there. It could be a couple days. Oh, and there are still more than 400 traffic signals not working. Enjoy your commute! (Here’s some good reporting by the DMN’s Jesus Jimenez about the meteorological conditions that created the mess.)

Chief U. Reneé Hall in the Hot Seat. At a special briefing yesterday for the City Council’s Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee, the top cop got grilled about what she’s doing to stop the rise in crime, especially homicides. (Side note: even though they won’t be sworn in for a few days, and even though they won’t necessarily get seats on the Public Safety Committee, a bunch of the new council members attended the meeting, including David Blewett, who defeated Philip Kingston. Kingston, the vice chair of the committee, did not attend the meeting.)

Jerry Jones Has a Lot of Gas. He just did a $2.2 billion deal to acquire Dallas-based Covey Park Energy, which, like Jones’ Comstock Resources, is producing natural gas in the Haynesville Shale, in East Texas and northwest Louisiana. (I apologize for the juvenile headline for this item. I have the mental maturity of 10-year-old.)