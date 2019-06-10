Leading Off (6/10/19)

High Winds Leave Dallas Broken. Zac is usually in this space a couple hours earlier than I type this, but he hasn’t had power. According to Oncor’s website, there are still 7,548 outages and more than 220,000 people just like him. That seems a little low judging from my highly scientific questioning of colleagues, but perhaps we just have a significant number of East Dallas folks. Around 2 p.m., wind gusts of about 70 mph tore through the city. Glass panels fell off of skyscrapers that are under construction. A crane fell over onto Elam City Lights in Old East Dallas, killing one person and injuring five. (It’s the ninth death related to a crane accident since 2012, according to CBS 11, although this was the first victim who wasn’t a worker.) I would be willing to guess that there are more stoplights not working in East Dallas than there are operating. Yesterday, Northwest Highway was basically a solid line of cars. So was Mockingbird. A few intersections had glass sprayed into the street. So take it slow today, folks.

R.I.P Alan Peppard. The longtime society and history writer for The Dallas Morning News passed away in his sleep on Saturday night. He was 56. Peppard got his start at D Magazine as an associate editor. A cause of death is pending. “Alan reported on Dallas’ power elite with an insider’s knowledge and an outsider’s curiosity,” reported Dallas Morning News editor Mike Wilson in the paper’s obituary. “He was a tireless researcher and joyful raconteur, always eager to share a juicy anecdote or a photo of himself next to some boldface name in Jerry Jones’ private suite. He knew a larger-than-life character when he saw one because he was one himself. We will miss him.”

Protests in Fort Worth After Police Shooting. There have been four officer-involved shootings in Fort Worth this month. This one occurred after a 20-year-old man fled officers who were pursuing him on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They found him hiding in a truck. He was “non-compliant,” according to the Star-Telegram, and officers opened fire. The suspect, who was killed, was found with a handgun, police say. Protestors gathered at the scene until late Sunday evening, chanting “no justice, no peace.”