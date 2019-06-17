Leading Off (06/17/19)

We Were Hit With Another (More) Crazy Storm(s). It seemed like it rained extremely hard all early Sunday morning, then it was nice, and then came another deluge and a tornado warning. When I was driving home yesterday — after holing up in a Target for about an hour, after hanging out in the meditation room at Cosmic Cafe for half an hour or so after lunch — Garland Road was almost impassable. Based on my tracking, in three years, I’ll be writing about this kind of freak weather in July, should I still be employed or above the water line.

Fallen Crane Remains At Elan City Lights Apartment Complex. The crane that killed Kiersten Smith and injured five others is still there, with no set date for its removal.

Get to Know Adam Bazaldua. I’m already getting a bit more familiar with typing the name.

Uber Wants to Bring the Future to Dallas. “When Uber envisions the future, it not only wants to put urban air taxis and drones in the skies. It also wants to transform how people navigate cities and how they live in them.” No, you know what, I’m sure absolutely nothing could go wrong with this. Nope. Do not see a problem.