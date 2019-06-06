Crime
Here Is an Interactive Map of Every Murder in Dallas This Year
Sortable by month, it shows the severe uptick since the beginning of May.
Since the number of murders last month hit a level Dallas hadn’t seen since the 1990s, there have been some calls on social media for a map of where the killings happened. Robert Mundinger—a name you might recognize—has now answered the call.
Over at Robert’s site, TheMap, he’s put together a visualization of Dallas’ 2019 murders, color-coded and sortable by month. Click into one, you’ll find media coverage of the incident. Robert has also added a “DPD Reported Homicides” option, which adds marks on the map where police data indicates a homicide. You’ll notice there is not always direct overlap between the media reports and DPD’s data—all methods have their drawbacks—but taking both together provides a fairly comprehensive picture. (Robert is also inviting people to add to it; he addresses how in this tutorial.)
