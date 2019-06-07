Gentry Beach Wins Big in Court, Gets Part of $90 Million Payout

This might be the most Dallas thing ever. His name is Gentry Beach. Let’s start there. He once posed shirtless as a student at Highland Park High School to show off his football muscles. He is good buds with Donald Trump Jr. He hunts bears. He gets ticketed for going 101 mph on the Tollway. His wife once sold cashmere baby clothes. He says stuff like “If it’s not for God, it’s not for me.”

Read this fascinating profile of Beach from the DMN in 2017. Then know that Beach just scored part of a $90 million verdict in a case over bonuses he was owed while working for a hedge fund.

And yet neither he nor his five children have given money to either Eric Johnson or Scott Griggs. Faux pas.