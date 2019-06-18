Ex-DMNer Bill Minutaglio’s Timothy Leary Book Will Be a TV Series With Woody Harrelson

Bill Minutaglio, the ex-Morning News writer and author, last year again teamed up with his friend Steven L. Davis to chronicle Timothy Leary’s years as a professor turned LSD advocate turned prisoner and fugitive. Their book, The Most Dangerous Man in America: Timothy Leary, Richard Nixon and the Hunt for the Fugitive King of LSD, found a fan in Woody Harrelson.

Today, Yahoo! reports that Harrelson will executive produce a limited series of the book and star as Leary. Nuts and bolts below:

Woody Harrelson and Luke Davies are teaming on The Most Dangerous Man in America, a limited series package mounted by Wiip and Star Thrower Entertainment. Harrelson is attached to be executive producer and star as Timothy Leary; Davies, who is coming off the Hulu limited series Catch-22, will adapt and be exec producer. Star Thower’s Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum will be exec producers alongside Harrelson and Davies.

Minutaglio and Davis were behind Dallas 1963, the book that traced the city’s history over the three years following President Kennedy’s assassination. Here’s the Amazon writeup, which is quite similar to how Yahoo! described it. Hm.