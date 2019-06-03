Dallas Spelling Bee Champions Hope for Cellphone, Dog, or Cat

In an article for the New York Times on Friday, former DMN reporter Sarah Mervosh wrote about how three of the eight precedent-setting Scripps National Spelling Bee winners are from the Dallas area: Abhijay Kodali, 12, of Flower Mound (palama); Rohan Raja, 13, of Irving (odylic); and Sohum Sukhatankar, 13, of Dallas (pendeloque).

Mervosh reported that in addition to all taking home a $50,000 prize, Rohan requested a cellphone, Abhijay asked for a dog (his parents gave him a German shepherd after he placed third last year), and Sohum, setting a low bar, requested a cat.

Last year’s three finalists, including Abhijay, were all from the Dallas suburbs.

Test your knowledge of the winning words here.