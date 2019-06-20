D Magazine Is Hiring a Data Entry Specialist

Do you thrive on data accuracy and keeping meticulous records? Do you dream in process improvement and exceeding expectations? Do you have a passion for helping others and solving problems? Then we have a job for you!

As D Magazine’s Data Entry Specialist, you will work with our editorial, audience development, and sales teams to help coordinate, update, and manage our online directories and HubSpot records for our Medical Directory and professional Best programs (Best Dentists, Best Lawyers, Best Doctors and Pediatric Specialists, and more). As a vital member of our team, you will be tasked with receiving, sorting, and uploading or exporting records from multiple platforms across multiple departments.

You’ll know you’re the right person for this job if you are:

Extremely organized and detail-oriented, to an almost (or actual) obsessive extent

Able to multitask and juggle multiple programs and deadlines

Able to work both independently and with multiple departments

Able to learn quickly and willing to learn new systems

Good with people, even when they occasionally get fussy

So proficient in Excel that you’re the Excel go-to person for all the other Excel people

Experienced with HubSpot (or a similar customer relationship management system)

Experienced with WordPress (or a similar content management platform)

The icing on top:

Company benefits include medical, dental insurance, disability, retirement savings, holidays, and personal days.

Can’t wait to get started? Email a cover letter and your résumé to: [email protected]