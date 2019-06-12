Alyssa Edwards Named Fifth Most Powerful Drag Queen in America

S. Holland Murphy, D editor extraordinaire (who recently abandoned me on behalf of her children), alerted me on Monday to New York Magazine’s series of four covers honoring drag queens. I finally had a chance to look at them today. They are spectacular.

I also finally had a chance to review Vulture’s ranking of the most powerful drag queens in America. Dallas has six queens in the top 100 (although I believe A’Keria Chanel Davenport may have already moved to Houston), including Asia O’Hara and Plastique Tiara. Tongue-popping Alyssa Edwards topped the list at #5. Her new Anastasia Beverley Hills makeup kits, released at the end of May, are already creating a buzz. And you can currently catch her on the World of Wonder’s Werq the World docu-series (see trailer below). The international tour hits Dallas November 11.

And my wife alerted me to the fact that on November 21, Drag Race choreographer Todrick Hall is bringing his Haus Party tour to The Bomb Factory. The album is now her favorite tennis pump-up jam.