A’Keria C. Davenport Has a Cameo in Taylor Swift’s New Video

Among the multitude of cameos in Taylor Swift’s new video for “You Need to Calm Down” is A’Keria C. Davenport as Nicki Minaj. Houston may now claim her, but Gregory D’Wayne grew up in Dallas and graduated from Oak Cliff’s Carter High School. And just look at her now, hanging by the trailer park pool with Katy Perry, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ellen DeGeneres, Adam Lambert, the Queer Eye guys, and–gasp!–Ryan Reynolds.