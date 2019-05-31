Your Daily Look at Early Voting Totals

I must sincerely apologize for the lack of Kung Fu Heat Map™ today. You know how these things go. But I have something to offer in its place. It is called the Krav Maga Komparison Chart.™ The top chart is early vote totals as of yesterday. The chart beneath it compares those totals to the same early-voting period in the joint election, back in May. As you can see, more than a few districts are voting harder than they did the first time around.