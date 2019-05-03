Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Heat map of early votes

Politics & Government

Who Will Make the Dallas Mayoral Runoff?

Really, it's all guesswork.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 3, 2019 4:34 pm

I’ve invited some folks to play a game. For $20, they can take a shot at guessing how the mayoral race will play out. I can’t tell you who is participating in the gig because I promised them all anonymity. But we’re talking D Magazine staffers, other media types, political folks, elected officials, the chattering class, etc., etc. Below are their guesses for the runoff candidates. Meanwhile, here are some voter maps that Robert Mundinger made. The takeaway: Dallas might not vote hard, but we don’t vote in uniformity.

Every early vote

And then here’s what our guessing game is showing so far. This is the number of guesses that each candidate will make the runoff:

Solis: 10
McBee: 9
Ablon: 7
Griggs: 6
Johnson: 6

No other candidate got a guess for making the runoff. Take that for what it’s worth.

