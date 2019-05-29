We Bet You’ll Be Surprised by Our 10 Travel Destinations This Year

Every year we have an editorial meeting after the first of the year to map out our travel issue. We’ve been doing this for a while now, so we’ve already hit most of the obvious spots: Buffalo Gap and Galveston, Marfa and Austin, Fredericksburg and the Piney Woods. Recently, there’s been a bit of grumbling among the crew that there’s nowhere good left to go in Texas.

But, lo and behold, we did a little research and came up with 10 destinations. We dispatched our editors, and they all came back with tales of unexpected adventures: Wild West gunfights, near-death kayak escapades, enraged exotic animal encounters, and a night in a jailhouse, to name a few. Accommodations ranged from a Space Age bubble to a Lonesome Dove movie set. All involved a fair amount of wine.

The best part? Five of the 10 are fewer than three hours away. So you don’t even have to go far to truly get away. You can explore them all here.