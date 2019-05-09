Tony Romo Will Not Win the Byron Nelson Championship

Tony Romo tees off at the Nelson at 1:40. With his sponsor’s exemption, he’ll be playing in his third PGA tournament. Last I checked, Vegas put the over-under on the number of strokes by which he’ll miss the cut at 11. In other words, no one expects him to do very well. Which is why it seems a little odd that that the PGA is relying on Romo so heavily to sell tickets — until you learn that more people have bet on Romo than any other golfer in the tournament. Dude draws a lot of interest. The gallery following him today is expected to be the largest at Trinity Forest. If you can’t make it out there today, here’s some video of Romo to waste time with. You don’t get to see him swing a club. Just drive a golf cart, flash his dimples, and throw golf balls. Enjoy:

⛳ A 115-yard green.

⛳ A drivable par 4.

⛳ A lot of undulation. Take a tour of Trinity Forest GC.@TonyRomo is a member. pic.twitter.com/1uLQuKU1rt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 8, 2019