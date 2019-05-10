Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Sports & Leisure

Tony Romo Finishes +8, Won’t Play the Weekend

Now which golfer is up to one week in the NFL?

By Shawn Shinneman Published in FrontBurner May 10, 2019 3:37 pm

Goodbye, Tony Romo week at the AT&T Byron Nelson. We shall remember you fondly for the way you spurred so much wild betting, ignited an office debate (count me in The Byron camp, by the way), and confused the hell out of Siri. Romo shot 74 today, finishing up +8 for the tournament. He beat at least four pros. Not bad!

An eagle yesterday was the highlight. It came at the par 5 7th, a chip in with a spirited pump of the fist.


Meanwhile, a few pros are absolutely torching Trinity Forest today. Sung Kang equaled the course record at 61. Jordan Spieth sits T5, but a full nine shots behind.

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments