Tony Romo Finishes +8, Won’t Play the Weekend

Goodbye, Tony Romo week at the AT&T Byron Nelson. We shall remember you fondly for the way you spurred so much wild betting, ignited an office debate (count me in The Byron camp, by the way), and confused the hell out of Siri. Romo shot 74 today, finishing up +8 for the tournament. He beat at least four pros. Not bad!

An eagle yesterday was the highlight. It came at the par 5 7th, a chip in with a spirited pump of the fist.



Meanwhile, a few pros are absolutely torching Trinity Forest today. Sung Kang equaled the course record at 61. Jordan Spieth sits T5, but a full nine shots behind.