This Week, We See Whether Texas Lawmakers Care About Kids

Three months ago, I told you that state lawmakers would use a school finance bill to, among other things, incentivize school districts to emulate Dallas ISD’s successful reform programs. This week, it’s likely we find out if those legislators have the guts to stand up to status-quo teacher unions and do just that. At stake is our ability to best help poor kids across Texas graduate with the skills to earn a living wage.

It’s all very complicated, as most school finance discussions are. If you need some background on this week’s meetings between the 10-person House and Senate conference committee, which will draft the final bill, take a minute to read this solid Dallas Morning News wrap-up. But you don’t need to understand nuance to get the central battle that will determine the bill’s success: Should we, as included in the Senate version of the education bill, give all Texas teachers a $5,000 raise?

The answer is no. Here’s why:

First, let’s all agree that our goal is to improve outcomes for Texas schoolkids. That means we are working toward ensuring they all graduate high school with the skills to earn a livable wage. The concerns of every other interest group – teachers, administrators, unions, politicians, etc. – are secondary at best. With that in mind, here are the reasons you should take the counter-intuitive view that we need to give all public-school teachers a $5,000 raise.

Reason No. 1: We can’t afford it. It’s a $9 billion spending bill. That mandated raise would eat up $4 billion, just to make teacher unions happy.

But, Eric, you have said before that research does show a correlation between better pay and student achievement. Yes. For effective teachers. That’s why Dallas ISD’s TEI program evaluates teachers to find the most effective ones and, through a program known as Accelerating Campus Excellence, or ACE, offers them substantial pay incentives to teach the kids at the worst schools – i.e., the kids who need them most. Which leads us to …

Reason No. 2: You don’t help kids by paying ineffective teachers more money. Full stop.

Reason No. 3: Even if we could afford it and it’s better politically to pay ineffective teachers just so we can pass a bill that also pays effective teachers, history suggests the state will just pull a bait-and-switch on your kids’ district. In other words, come next session, Austin will pull its support of that raise in salary and tell districts to fund it themselves – which means, through your property taxes.

Why do I think state lawmakers would do this? Because they’ve already done it! Twice!

This is best explained by Micah Taylor:

The Texas Legislature has a history of making this exact promise—teacher/educator raises—and then letting that promise fall to the districts by the next legislative session. 1999. 76th Legislative Session. Senate Bill 4. $3,000 raise for every classroom teacher, librarian, counselor, and nurse.

2009. 81st Legislative Session. House Bill 3646. $800 raise for every classroom teacher, librarian, counselor, nurse, and full-time speech pathologist. Two bills — one 10 years ago, the other 20 – both promising raises for various full-time educators. Both provided the funding until the end of the biennium and then the responsibility for covering the raises was pushed to the school districts. And for some reason we’re supposed to think this would be any different?

As Taylor points out, the $4 billion in raises would not go toward the issues good teachers often talk about as hindering their ability to effectively do their job. Things like overcrowded classrooms, infrequent professional development options, too few program options for students, too few instructional coaches, too few counselors, and so on.

What’s the solution, then? It’s combining the best elements of the House and Senate versions of this bill. Keep the $1,850 per educator raise from the House version – which not only goes to teachers but also to counselors, nurses, etc. – and keep the $127 million program (or one like it) in the Senate version that allows districts to reward its best teachers. To find its best teachers, districts measure a teacher’s success in several ways, including student achievement in state testing and schoolwork. This small, reasonable, DISD-tested element is a deal-killer for status-quo teachers unions, because they think the only way to properly evaluate and reward a teacher is with a calendar and not to try to measure success, unlike every other job in the real world.

One of the most important voices on this issue has been DISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa. I don’t think I can do a better job than he did during a Texas Tribune conference, in which he explained why the $5,000 raise will hurt districts and therefore kids. And why you have to reward the best teachers and put them in front of poor kids who need them most. The quote below is long but important. I hope you – and Texas lawmakers – take Hinojosa’s words to heart: