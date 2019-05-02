Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Sports & Leisure

The Greatest Gender Reveal by a Professional Athlete of All Time

I have nothing to compare it to. But still, it's pretty awesome.

By Kathy Wise Published in FrontBurner May 2, 2019 1:07 pm
Madison McKinley and John Isner at home with baby No. 1, Hunter Grace. Photograph by Elizabeth Lavin

News flash: Highland Park couple John Isner and Madison McKinley are expecting their second baby. So how does the No. 1 men’s tennis player in the U.S. learn the gender of his next child? By showing off the greatest serve in the game, of course. Madison posted the video to Instagram earlier this week. Enjoy.

