Sports & Leisure
The Greatest Gender Reveal by a Professional Athlete of All Time
I have nothing to compare it to. But still, it's pretty awesome.
By Kathy Wise Published in FrontBurner May 2, 2019 1:07 pm
News flash: Highland Park couple John Isner and Madison McKinley are expecting their second baby. So how does the No. 1 men’s tennis player in the U.S. learn the gender of his next child? By showing off the greatest serve in the game, of course. Madison posted the video to Instagram earlier this week. Enjoy.
Comments