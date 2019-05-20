Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Business

Stream Energy Inks $300 Million Deal to Sell to NRG

Assuming it clears regulatory hurdles

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 20, 2019 2:16 pm
Snyder photo courtesy Stream Energy

In 2006, I wrote this story about Stream Energy and its co-founder Rob Snyder. Somehow the business survived, and today news broke that Stream will sell its retail operation to NRG for $300 million (assuming the deal passes muster with regulators). About a decade ago, I took $500 from Rob in a game of one-on-one basketball. Seems like a good time to ask him if he’d like a rematch.

