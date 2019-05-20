Business
Stream Energy Inks $300 Million Deal to Sell to NRG
Assuming it clears regulatory hurdles
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 20, 2019 2:16 pm
In 2006, I wrote this story about Stream Energy and its co-founder Rob Snyder. Somehow the business survived, and today news broke that Stream will sell its retail operation to NRG for $300 million (assuming the deal passes muster with regulators). About a decade ago, I took $500 from Rob in a game of one-on-one basketball. Seems like a good time to ask him if he’d like a rematch.
Comments