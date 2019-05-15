Police Search Catholic Diocese of Dallas

The Dallas Police Department pulled up to the Catholic Diocese of Dallas early this morning to execute a search warrant, according to WFAA and other reports.

In January, the Diocese released 31 names of “credibly accused” clergy members, the accusations stretching back to the 1950s. It was part of a larger effort across the state naming nearly 300 people. In Dallas, 17 of the 31 were already dead and five have been convicted, the Dallas Morning News reported.

WFAA’s Jason Whitely says police are additionally searching three other Diocese-operated locations.

We should find out more from DPD soon; the department has a press conference slated for 11 a.m.

Update (11:32 a.m.): At the presser, Maj. Max Geron said police are searching for documents and data related to at least five additional cases of sex abuse involving other suspects. The suspects emerged following an investigation into allegations against Edmundo Paredes, first made public last summer, which led to sexual assault charges against the longtime Oak Cliff priest in January.

As it turns out, police are searching just three locations in all: the Diocese, located on Blackburn Street in Oak Lawn; a storage unit at 4601 W. Ledbetter Drive, in South Oak Cliff; and St. Cecilia Catholic Church on West Davis in North Oak Cliff, where Parades was pastor.

As to why, after ongoing discussions with the Diocese, police found it necessary to obtain a warrant to raid the properties, Geron called the searches a logical step in the process. He said that you could characterize the “number of meetings” with the Diocese “at various degrees of cooperation.”