Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Plagiarism at CultureMap?

Or is it just a special kind of laziness?

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 22, 2019 3:57 pm

Abacus will close June 1. Here is the press release, written by the Power Group, which says, in part:

For nearly 20 years, Abacus has led Dallas’ fine dining scene with culinary imagination, hospitality, and a philanthropic heart.

And here is the CultureMap post about the news, written by Teresa Gubbins, which says, in part:

For nearly 20 years, Abacus has led Dallas’ fine dining scene with culinary imagination, hospitality, and a philanthropic heart.

At the risk of climbing aboard a tall steed, I’ll say that ain’t right, folks.

UPDATE (4:24) CultureMap changed its post. It now reads: “For nearly 20 years, Abacus has led Dallas’ fine dining scene with culinary imagination, hospitality, and a philanthropic heart charitable spirit,” the strike-through being their work. I read this as both an admission and a middle finger. Pretty impressive.

