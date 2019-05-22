Plagiarism at CultureMap?

Abacus will close June 1. Here is the press release, written by the Power Group, which says, in part:

For nearly 20 years, Abacus has led Dallas’ fine dining scene with culinary imagination, hospitality, and a philanthropic heart.

And here is the CultureMap post about the news, written by Teresa Gubbins, which says, in part:

For nearly 20 years, Abacus has led Dallas’ fine dining scene with culinary imagination, hospitality, and a philanthropic heart.

At the risk of climbing aboard a tall steed, I’ll say that ain’t right, folks.

UPDATE (4:24) CultureMap changed its post. It now reads: “For nearly 20 years, Abacus has led Dallas’ fine dining scene with culinary imagination, hospitality, and a philanthropic heart charitable spirit,” the strike-through being their work. I read this as both an admission and a middle finger. Pretty impressive.