Mayor Mike Rawlings Gives ZZ Top a Special Recognition for 50 Years

Last night, I went to the Library Bar inside the Warwick for a drink after work. Eight feet or so away from me, an older, long-bearded gentlemen approached the bar, ordered something, and then sunk into a leather chair. I did a double take. That someone was Billy Gibbons. I did not bother him.

ZZ Top is in town tonight, playing at Starplex-Dos Equis-Gexa-Smirnoff-Superpages Dot Com Center at Fair Park with Cheap Trick. But he was here for a different reason: Mayor Mike Rawlings issued a special recognition to the band in honor of their 50th anniversary. Billy is from my homeland of Houston, but Dusty Hill and Frank Beard both have more direct ties to Dallas. (Fun, somewhat related fact, a very young ZZ Top played my uncle and aunt’s prom at Waltrip High School in Houston.) Below is the resolution honoring the band—I’m willing to bet it’s the first time one of these has included the phrase “Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers.” May it not be the last.

And Rawlings (or policy chief Scott Goldstein) had a really good time writing this thing. It’s below.