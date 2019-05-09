Leading Off (5/9/19)

CEO Phillip Jones Resigns From VisitDallas. His temporary replacement will be named today. CFO Matthew Jones (no relation) is also out.

Masked Man Threatens Northeast Dallas Residents. Keep an eye out for this guy.

Stephan Pyles Joins Retirement Community. The Flora Street Cafe chef will be overseeing five dining rooms inside Ventana by Buckner, an upscale retirement community planned to open in August near NorthPark Center. Forget the promised surf and turf: when I am no longer concerned about my blood pressure, I expect all-you-can-eat fried chicken and Heaven and Hell cake. And a weekly lobster tamale pie.

Dwight D. Eisenhower Wore It Better. I know the Met Gala was on Monday, but with all that’s been going on you may not have realized that Kanye West wore a $40 Dickies Eisenhower jacket (loosely inspired by the WWII general’s favorite outerwear) to the Camp-themed event. With Camp meaning exaggerated artifice, not Army tents, we can only hope West was going for irony. He’s a fan of the Fort Worth-based brand, which my sources say recently sent him a custom pair of 874 Work Pants.

There Is 89 Percent Humidity at the Moment. Which is why my hair is still wet from last night’s wash.