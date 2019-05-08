Leading Off (5/8/19)

Dwaine Caraway Begins His Stint in Prison. He was sentenced to 56 months. He reported Tuesday afternoon to a federal prison in West Texas.

NorthPark Confirms Eataly Is Coming. Eve forced their hand with her scoop earlier this week. Now the mall confirms. The store will be three stories tall and between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

Stars’ Run Ends. They lost game 7 by a score of 2-1 in double overtime.