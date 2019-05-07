Leading Off (5/7/19)

Eric Johnson Picks up Endorsements. Former Dallas mayors Ron Kirk, Tom Leppert, and Steve Bartlett have all endorsed Johnson over Scott Griggs in the runoff for mayor. (On our EarBurner podcast yesterday, btw, Mike Rawlings declined to endorse either Johnson or Griggs. Use your favorite podcatcher to listen now, or wait a bit and we’ll put up player later today.)

TxDOT Unveils Plans for U.S. Highway 380. If you live in Frisco, McKinney, or Lowry Crossing, you’ll want to check it out.

Big Stars Game Tonight. Game 7, people. Do or die. Here’s what they’re saying in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “It’s going to come down to all heart,” the Blues’ Pat Maroon said. “It’s going to come down to who works harder and who wants it more.”