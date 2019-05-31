Leading Off (5/31/19)

There Were Another Three Murders Overnight. Dallas police have investigated 39 since the start of the month, the most since the 1990s. Two of last night’s occurred near Fair Park and the third was in southwest Dallas. The Dallas Police Association says there are just 13 homicide detectives currently working, which has spurred activists to call for increased staffing. Which is easier said than done.

Atmos Energy Settles Lawsuit With Family of Girl Killed in Explosion. Linda “Michellita” Rogers was 12 years old when her home exploded because of a natural gas leak in 2018. Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit. This week, Atmos settled it. The terms were not made public.

Clay Jenkins Talks Uber, STDs, and Criminal Justice Reform. The county judge spoke with Dale Hansen in Richardson yesterday, in which he said Dallas is at the top of the running for an Uber corporate relocation. He noted a reorganization in the public STD clinics to lessen the long wait times, and noted that, despite just a countywide 3 percent unemployment rate, 27 percent of children are living in poverty.

Wynnewood Village Re-Do Finally Underway. The redevelopment of the aging shopping center in Oak Cliff will include a Raising Cane’s, an LA Fitness, and a movie theatre.