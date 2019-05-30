Leading Off (5/30/19)

Trinity Park Conservancy Buys Old Jail. The nonprofit, whose job it is to build a park in the Trinity River floodway, purchased the old Dawson State Jail along the banks. At the moment, the conservancy’s offices will probably move into the space, which could eventually house other offices and residences.

DPD Took Lots of Records from Catholic Diocese Offices. They seized settlement agreements and diocesan review board records. New allegations against five priests were discovered, according to one detective.

Man Charged with Murder Following Drug Deal. A fatal shooting during a Lake Highlands drug deal gone wrong has resulted in a capital murder charge for Christopher Rowe.