Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off

Leading Off (5/30/19)

It's beginning to feel like summer. Which means it's hot.

By Christiana Nielson Published in FrontBurner May 30, 2019 7:30 am

Trinity Park Conservancy Buys Old Jail. The nonprofit, whose job it is to build a park in the Trinity River floodway, purchased the old Dawson State Jail along the banks. At the moment, the conservancy’s offices will probably move into the space, which could eventually house other offices and residences.

DPD Took Lots of Records from Catholic Diocese Offices. They seized settlement agreements and diocesan review board records. New allegations against five priests were discovered, according to one detective.

Man Charged with Murder Following Drug Deal. A fatal shooting during a Lake Highlands drug deal gone wrong has resulted in a capital murder charge for Christopher Rowe.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments